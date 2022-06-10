Left Menu

Spain wants to resolve row with Algeria through swift dialogue - Spanish Foreign Minister

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 10-06-2022 20:08 IST | Created: 10-06-2022 20:01 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Wikipedia
Spain wants to resolve a row with Algeria through swift dialogue and diplomacy, its foreign minister Jose Manuel Albares said on Friday after meeting EU officials in Brussels.

Algeria decided on Wednesday to suspend a 20-year-old treaty of friendship and cooperation and ban all non-gas trade with Spain following a diplomatic spat over Western Sahara.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

