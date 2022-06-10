Spain wants to resolve row with Algeria through swift dialogue - Spanish Foreign Minister
Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 10-06-2022 20:08 IST | Created: 10-06-2022 20:01 IST
- Country:
- Spain
Spain wants to resolve a row with Algeria through swift dialogue and diplomacy, its foreign minister Jose Manuel Albares said on Friday after meeting EU officials in Brussels.
Algeria decided on Wednesday to suspend a 20-year-old treaty of friendship and cooperation and ban all non-gas trade with Spain following a diplomatic spat over Western Sahara.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Spain
- Jose Manuel Albares
- Western Sahara
- Algeria
- Brussels
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Health News Roundup: Spain to buy monkeypox vaccine as cases reach 55; China reports 545 new COVID cases on May 25 vs 590 a day earlier and more
Spain's monkeypox case tally rises to 84, Health Ministry says
Spain's monkeypox case tally rises to 84, Health Ministry says
IG Deccan collaborates with Spain's Eurosemillas to join Green Motion platform
Spain's Congress passes bill qualifying all non-consensual sex as rape