Mumbai: Bizman, driver get down on Sealink to save injured bird, killed by speeding taxi

Jariwala was declared dead on arrival by doctors of a nearby hospital, while Kamat died post admission, he said.A case was registered against taxi driver Ravindra Kumar Jaiswar 30 for rash and negligent driving and he was arrested, the Bandra police station official said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-06-2022 00:11 IST | Created: 11-06-2022 00:11 IST
Mumbai: Bizman, driver get down on Sealink to save injured bird, killed by speeding taxi
A 43-year-old businessman and his driver, who got down from their car to save an injured bird on Bandra-Worli Sea Link, died after being hit by a taxi on May 30, police said on Friday.

The CCTV footage of the accident was making the rounds on social media platforms since morning.

The accident occurred on May 30 afternoon when businessman Amar Manish Jariwala, a resident of Nepeansea Road, was going towards Malad, an official said.

''En route on Bandra Worli Sea Link, a bird was hit by their car, following which Jariwala got down to save the injured bird. A speeding taxi hit Jariwala and his driver Shyam Sundar Kamat. Jariwala was declared dead on arrival by doctors of a nearby hospital, while Kamat died post admission,'' he said.

A case was registered against taxi driver Ravindra Kumar Jaiswar (30) for rash and negligent driving and he was arrested, the Bandra police station official said.

