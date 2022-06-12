Four killed in road accident in Punjab
Four people died and three were injured when the car in which they were travelling was hit by a truck here on Sunday, police said.
Two of the deceased were from Delhi and the other two from Haryana's Rewari, they said.
One of the injured persons told reporters that they were on their way home from the Golden Temple at Amritsar when the truck hit them from behind on the Sirhind GT road.
Sirhind Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police Najar Singh said the truck driver fled the spot after the accident.
The police have started an investigation, and the bodies were kept at the mortuary of the Civil Hospital for post-mortem examination, Singh said.
