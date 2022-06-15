Online Monitoring Software company Shinkan Joins Hands With AIl India Gaming Federation

The partnership aims to establish a benchmark for fair play in online gaming through AIGF-Verified Gaming Rooms.

MUMBAI, India, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After paving its path into online examinations and online recruitments, one of India's first online assessment AI monitoring platform maker Shinkan has now tied up with the AIl India Gaming Federation (AIGF), the only apex body for India's online skill gaming community. This collaboration will help Shinkan to eradicate malpractices and impersonation to set a much-needed benchmark of fair play in the online gaming ecosystem and tournaments.

Shinkan and AIGF are working toward developing an end-to-end registration process that will range from onboarding the prospects to having full compliance of new and existing members.

Shinkan's AI-driven platform monitors the participants to ensure that there is complete transparency amongst all gamers by ensuring that all are real players. The platform would also record all matches for future reference. Thus, Shinkan, with its AI proctoring capabilities, will immensely help the Indian gaming ecosystem at various stages in ensuring fair play.

What once was a means of entertainment has become an industry in itself. The digital boom has paved the path for the global online gaming industry. The picture is the same in India. In recent years, the Indian gaming industry has been flourishing, driven by tech-savvy youth, affordable gaming accessories, better internet availability, and overall technological evolution.

• The total number of online gamers has risen 8%, from 360 million in 2020 to 390 million in 2021. The number is likely to cross 450 million by 2023.

• The Indian online gaming market is expected to reach about US 3 billion by the end of the year 2025 However, with the rising popularity, the online gaming ecosystem is increasingly riddled with malpractices. The lack of a set benchmark and tool to eradicate the malpractices has further intensified the ecosystem. Hence, this partnership between Shinkan and AIGF is a promising step for the Indian online gaming industry in the future.

Commenting on the partnership, Abhijit Saxena, Founder of Shinkan, said, ''Proctoring is like having an invigilator keeping a watchful eye on you. Our platform offers identity verification and impersonation management for high stake online gaming as well as online examination and online recruitment. While online and remote proctoring solutions are not new in other foreign countries, we are the first company in India to introduce the concept of AIGF verified rooms & players. Hence, we foresee a major potential for growth. Our partnership with AIGF is a significant step toward the future. We are overjoyed to be working closely with Roland Landers and the AIGF team.'' About Shinkan: Shinkan Edge is an AI-based online proctoring service provider that aims to regulate malpractices on online platforms. Shinkan Edge emphasises on security, credibility, and cost-effectiveness of online engagements by educational institutions, corporates and gaming companies by eliminating the need for invigilators.

Shinkan's AI-powered online and remote proctoring solution can also be used by leading educational institutions for conducting online exams and corporates to conduct large-scale online recruitments to ensure credibility through a malpractice-free experience. Currently, Shinkan's platform is used by REVA University.

About AIGF: All India Gaming Federation is an NPO set up in 2016 with the objective of bringing recognition to the online skill gaming industry. It is an apex self-regulated industry body for online skill gaming and has been at the forefront of ensuring global best practices for its stakeholders through its self-regulation ''Skill Games Charter'' that serves as the benchmark for the governance of the stakeholders.

Contact our Marketing and Brand Manager Pooja Patel at https:hinkan.co.in/contact/ for further information OR write to us at connect@ shinkan.co.in OR call us on +91 80 4815 8687 Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1839316/Shinkan_online_gaming.jpg PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)