Left Menu

European stocks slip as post-Fed rally fades, retailers drag

European stocks slipped on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to raise interest rates aggressively fuelled concerns about a potential recession at a time when global economies are facing sky-high inflation. The continent-wide STOXX 600 index dipped 0.4% by 0710 GMT, even though European stock futures recovered overnight after Wall Street rallied to close higher.

Reuters | Updated: 16-06-2022 12:55 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 12:54 IST
European stocks slip as post-Fed rally fades, retailers drag
Representative Image

European stocks slipped on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to raise interest rates aggressively fuelled concerns about a potential recession at a time when global economies are facing sky-high inflation.

The continent-wide STOXX 600 index dipped 0.4% by 0710 GMT, even though European stock futures recovered overnight after Wall Street rallied to close higher. The retail sector fell the most and was down 2.1% as British online fashion retailer ASOS slumped 14.3% after warning inflationary pressures were affecting shopping behavior.

German rival Zalando dropped 7%. The Fed on Wednesday raised its target interest rate by 75 basis points, its biggest rate hike since 1994, and projected a slowing economy and rising unemployment in the months to come.

UK's blue-chip FTSE 100 fell 0.5% ahead of a Bank of England policy meeting expected to result in another interest rate hike. Swiss drugmaker Roche slipped 0.6% after it said its Alzheimer's medicine crenezumab did not slow or prevent cognitive decline in people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Apple's new low-cost iPad to launch with A14 Bionic CPU, USB-C connection: Report

Apple's new low-cost iPad to launch with A14 Bionic CPU, USB-C connection: R...

 United States
2
Public advised approaching dam safety office for guidance

Public advised approaching dam safety office for guidance

South Africa
3
NASA citizen scientists turn to virtual reality to explore galaxy in a new way; present first discoveries

NASA citizen scientists turn to virtual reality to explore galaxy in a new w...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX project clears U.S. FAA environmental review; Pandemic stress may disrupt ovaries; blood tests may improve immunity assessment and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX project clears U.S. FAA environmental review; P...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022