DGCA audits 30 flying training organizations, finds multiple safety violations

Based on these audit findings and findings in recent accident, enforcement action has been issued i.e., warning letter to two Accountable Managers, suspension orders to two CFIs certified flying instructors for a year, two CFI for 3 months, one Deputy CFI for a year, two Deputy CFI for 3 months, one AFI assistant flying instructor for 3 months and one student for 3 months, it noted. Enforcement actions against other individuals FTOs are at various stages, it added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2022 17:57 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 17:28 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Aviation regulator DGCA on Thursday said it has audited 30 flying training organizations (FTOs) since March 21 and found them violating multiple safety regulations.

The regulator found in the audit that ''the facilities at the airfield/training organization are not being maintained as per the requirements — runway surface was found worn out, wind sock was found torn or nonstandard.'' The pre-flight alcohol test regulations were not followed at multiple FTOs, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said. ''Few of the instructors, student pilots, and aircraft maintenance engineers did not undergo BA (breathalyzer) test or submit undertaking prior to commencement of duty/exercise of privileges,'' the DGCA noted.

In a few cases, the testing equipment being used was not in compliance with the requirements or calibrated as required, it added. ''Based on these audit findings and findings in a recent accident, enforcement action has been issued i.e., warning letter to two Accountable Managers, suspension orders to two CFIs (certified flying instructors) for a year, two CFI for 3 months, one Deputy CFI for a year, two Deputy CFI for 3 months, one AFI (assistant flying instructor) for 3 months and one student for 3 months,'' it noted. ''In addition approval of one FTO has been suspended. Enforcement actions against other individuals/ FTOs are at various stages,'' it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

