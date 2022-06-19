U.S. Bankruptcy Court approves LATAM Airlines reorganization plan
Reuters | Updated: 19-06-2022 09:28 IST | Created: 19-06-2022 09:28 IST
A U.S. court has approved LATAM Airlines Group SA's bankruptcy reorganization plan, the largest air transport group in Latin America said on Saturday.
The U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York approved the plan for a restructuring under Chapter 11 of the U.S. bankruptcy code, the airline said, adding it hoped to emerge from bankruptcy protection in the second half of the year.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- Chapter 11
- New York
- Latin America
- Southern District
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. DOJ declines to charge ex-Trump officials Meadows and Scavino, NY Times reports
China's Tiananmen victims won't be forgotten, U.S. says
China's Tiananmen victims won't be forgotten, U.S. says
Golf-Kang playing through U.S. Women's Open with tumor in spine
Ko surges, 3 shots back of Lee, Harigae at U.S. Women's Open