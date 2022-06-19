Left Menu

U.S. Bankruptcy Court approves LATAM Airlines reorganization plan

Updated: 19-06-2022 09:28 IST | Created: 19-06-2022 09:28 IST
A U.S. court has approved LATAM Airlines Group SA's bankruptcy reorganization plan, the largest air transport group in Latin America said on Saturday.

The U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York approved the plan for a restructuring under Chapter 11 of the U.S. bankruptcy code, the airline said, adding it hoped to emerge from bankruptcy protection in the second half of the year.

