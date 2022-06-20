CSS Corp Appoints ex-Cognizant Leader Ramaseshan K as Chief Financial Officer to Support Continued Growth

India CSS Corp, a global customer experience (CX) and technology services provider, today announced the appointment of Ramaseshan K as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Ramaseshan will lead the company's financial and administrative areas with a team of experts responsible for finance, accounting, business intelligence, cash flow management, legal, M&A, and the development of future investment strategies. He will also be an integral part of CSS Corp's executive leadership team, influencing the company's overall financial and operational strategy to support its continued growth.

Ramaseshan brings with him close to 3 decades of experience and executive-level leadership, guiding organizations through corporate financial operations while executing enterprise-wide strategic plans. Prior to joining CSS Corp, he was the head of Global Business Services and India CFO at Cognizant, and also served as a board member of the Cognizant Foundation India. He was also an integral part of Cognizant's Global Executive Leadership Team (ELT), responsible for driving the company's strategy and operations. In the past, he has served as CFO of Tata Elxsi and SQS India BFSI. He has also had senior financial management stints in Wipro and IBM.

Commenting on the appointment, Sunil Mittal, CEO, of CSS Corp, said, "We are delighted to have Ramaseshan as part of our growing family. He is a seasoned professional with an accomplished finance career that fits perfectly with our strong performance-oriented culture. We are confident that his profound experience in financial and strategic business leadership makes him the right choice to lead our finance organization. We look forward to his many contributions as we scale and grow our businesses to new levels." "CSS Corp is well-positioned as a premium IT and CX services provider driving superlative experiences and great value for its clients and business partners," said Ramaseshan K, CFO at CSS Corp. "As the organization continues to expand its footprint and disrupt the technology landscape, I am eager to participate in its growth journey by providing comprehensive financial leadership that will position us as an industry leader for many years to come." CSS Corp has grown revenues consistently over the last 12 quarters at around 25% y-o-y. With a strong leadership team and disruptive platforms and service models like gig, the company is well-positioned to sustain the growth momentum in the coming years.

