SUN Mobility Expands its Battery Swapping Operations to Maharashtra in Collaboration with Amazon India

Starting with Amazon sites in Mumbai, SUN Mobility plans to deploy over 2000 stations in Maharashtra by 2025 MUMBAI, India, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SUN Mobility, a leading provider of energy infrastructure and services for electric vehicles (EVs), today announced the launch of its battery-swapping network for electric vehicles in Mumbai, Maharashtra, in collaboration with Amazon India. With the first set of stations placed at Amazon's sites in Mumbai and Pune, SUN Mobility plans to deploy over 2000 battery swapping points across Maharashtra by 2025. Shri Aaditya Thackeray, Hon. Minister of Environment & Climate Change, Govt. of Maharashtra commented, ''The Government of Maharashtra is committed to clean mobility and has been encouraging citizens to adopt Electric Vehicles. Earlier this year, our government decided to implement the decision of using only EVs for all government, Urban Local Bodies and Corporations. Today's announcement of SUN Mobility launching their Battery Swapping operations with Amazon in Maharashtra is yet another step towards achieving our goal of clean mobility in the state. I congratulate SUN Mobility, Amazon, Piaggio and their partners on this occasion. I am excited to see innovative technologies and models in mobility, like battery swapping, emerge in Maharashtra, that can be taken to the rest of the country and the world. We look forward to working with various players in the space and extending all necessary support to make Maharashtra a leading example in EV adoption.'' Earlier this year, Amazon and SUN Mobility worked together to expand the deployment of EVs integrated with battery swapping technology for delivery fleet operations. This expansion will further bolster Amazon's efforts to implement more sustainable practices in its operations, as well as contribute to its Climate Pledge goals – a commitment to achieve net-zero carbon by 2040, 10 years ahead of the Paris Agreement.

Commenting on the expansion Abhinav Singh, Director – Customer Fulfilment, Supply Chain and Global Specialty Fulfilment, Amazon India said, ''In line with our climate pledge, we made a commitment to sustainably build a fleet of 10,000 EVs in our transportation network by 2025. Our collaboration with SUN Mobility is yet another step in the direction of building this fleet and enabling it with industry-leading battery swap technology. Maharashtra is a very important state and has a significant delivery network and with this cross-industry collaboration, we will be able to deliver packages to a large customer base more sustainably.'' Anant Badjatya, CEO of SUN Mobility said , ''It's inspiring to see Maharashtra government's leadership in accelerating EV adoption through policy initiatives. We are delighted to partner with the state in setting up an enabling ecosystem to drive automotive electrification with our strategic partners – Indian Oil, Amazon our OEM partners like Piaggio, Omega Seiki, Hero Electric and Greaves. Our investments in setting up a battery swapping network is a testimony to our commitment to making Maharashtra a greener state. This expansion will further strengthen our partnership with Amazon, while enabling them with environment-friendly delivery options pan India.'' SUN Mobility plans to set up over 2000 Swap PointTM across the state of Maharashtra by 2025 supporting over 2,00,000 electric two and three-wheelers and expects to clock over 3,00,000 swaps per day. This infrastructure is expected to create 3000+ direct employment opportunities and support over 2,00,000 self-employed / fleet-employed EV users. The EV operations supported by SUN Mobility Swap PointTM network are expected to reduce vehicular CO2 emissions in the state, by 3,00,000 tons per annum. Out of this expansion, SUN Mobility plans to deploy over 100 swap stations in Mumbai itself and followed by Pune in this financial year (FY22-23). This network will support over 4000 EVs (2W and 3W for goods and passengers) in these two cities using SUN Mobility's battery swapping technology.

SUN Mobility and Amazon have been working on deploying electric vehicles for last-mile delivery, and setting up Sun Mobility operated swapping points for the same at Amazon sites. Currently, there are 200+ vehicles deployed using SUN Mobility's swap solutions for Amazon's delivery operations across Delhi-NCR and Bangalore, covering 12,500+ daily kilometers, and clocking 1,250+ daily swaps. To take this partnership further, several Swap PointsTM are also being commissioned at different Amazon sites across Mumbai, Pune, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, and Hyderabad.

About Amazon India Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Amazon strives to be Earth's Most Customer-Centric Company, Earth's Best Employer, and Earth's Safest Place to Work. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Career Choice, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, Alexa, Just Walk Out technology, Amazon Studios, and The Climate Pledge are some of the things pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.

About SUN Mobility SUN Mobility is a global leader in providing energy services to the transport sector enabling electric vehicles to be refueled in a faster, cheaper, and more convenient way; thereby helping mass adoption of electric vehicles globally and transition to a sustainable, pollution-free future possible.

Founded in 2017, it is a joint venture between SUN Group and Maini Group, pioneers in areas of electric mobility and clean energy. The company is co-founded by Chetan Maini, previously founder of Reva Electric Car Company now Mahindra Electric, Uday Khemka, Vice Chairman of SUN Group, and Ajay Goel, Co-Founder & Executive Director, and Anand Badjatya, CEO. In 2019, Bosch acquired stakes in SUN Mobility and has been a strategic partner in accelerating the technological evolution of the company. Vitol, the world's largest independent oil trading organization, is also a strategic investor in the company. SUN Mobility's energy solution, deployed at Swap PointTM leverages its interoperable battery swapping technology by means of Smart Battery, Quick Interchange Station, and Smart Network. The organization is working with fleet operators, shared mobility providers, cities and automotive OEMs across all platforms including 2/3 wheelers and buses to challenge the status quo with an economical, scalable, and smarter way forward. SUN Mobility has deployed ~100 Swap Points™ in more than 15 cities in India, powering over 20 million km in the country so far.

For more information, please visit: www.SUNmobility.com For more information, contact: SUN Mobility Sutapa Duttaroy | sutapa@the-practice.net Pankhuri Yadav | pankhuri.yadav@SUNmobility.com Amazon India Shashank Rathod | rathshas@amazon.com Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1845029/SUN_Mobility_Swap_Point_Amazon_Mumbai.jpg PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)