Left Menu

IIFL Finance gets board's approval to raise Rs 5,000 cr by issuing bonds

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2022 15:22 IST | Created: 23-06-2022 15:22 IST
IIFL Finance gets board's approval to raise Rs 5,000 cr by issuing bonds
  • Country:
  • India

IIFL Finance is planning to raise debt capital worth Rs 5,000 crore by issuing bonds on a private placement basis, the company said on Thursday.

The bonds will be offered through public issue, subject to regulatory and statutory approvals, IIFL Finance said in a regulatory filing.

''The board of directors of the company at their meeting held today, June 23, 2022, approved the raising of funds by way of issuance of secured redeemable non-convertible debentures with the shelf limit of Rs 50,000 million, in one or more tranches,'' it added.

IIFL Finance is a non-banking finance company (NBFC), offering products such as home loans, gold loans, and business loans, including loans against property and medium & small enterprise financing, microfinance, developer and construction finance. It also offers capital market finance; catering to both retail and corporate clients.

Its subsidiaries – IIFL Home Finance Ltd and Samasta Microfinance Ltd -- are engaged in providing a diverse range of loans and mortgages. The NBFC has a nationwide presence, having 3,119 branches across over 500 cities.

Shares of IIFL Finance were trading at Rs 319.05 apiece on BSE, up by 1.46 per cent from the previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Mushroom extract supports clearing human papillomavirus (HPV) infections

Study: Mushroom extract supports clearing human papillomavirus (HPV) infecti...

 United States
2
Feeling of detachment after trauma has worse impact on mental health, reveals study

Feeling of detachment after trauma has worse impact on mental health, reveal...

 United States
3
China installs over 500 surveillance cameras in Gwadar city of Pakistan

China installs over 500 surveillance cameras in Gwadar city of Pakistan

 Pakistan
4
Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022