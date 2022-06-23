Amarnath Yatra: 5000 personnel to be deployed in Jammu city for security

As many as 5,000 security personnel will be deployed in the Jammu city as part of the multi-tier security arrangement for the Amarnath Yatra which begins later this month.

The 43-day pilgrimage is scheduled to start on June 30 after a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The journey will begin from both the routes -- the traditional 48-km route from Nunwan in Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag, and 14-km shorter but steep Baltal route in Ganderbal district of central Kashmir.

''Adequate security has been put in place for the base camps and lodging places in the Jammu city. Security is a major challenge,'' Jammu Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Chandan Kohli told reporters in an interaction at an event organised by the Press Club Jammu here.

The SSP said adequate security measures have been put in place also around five registration centres, three token centres and 32 lodging centres. Pointing to major challenges, he said there are new security threat of sticky bombs, hybrid terrorists and IEDs dropped by drones.

He said the security setup has been drawn for convoys of Amarnath vehicles and area domination measures along road through which yatra convoys will pass.

Quick Reaction Teams (QRTs) have also been put in place, he said.

