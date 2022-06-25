Mahima Productions Ltd is going to organise 1st T-20 cricket tournament

New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI/GPRC): Conservatives of the game of cricket may sneer at it, but it is for sure that the T20 format is here to stay permanently. What better than having three to four hours of fun and entertainment in place of the dreariness that is associated with Tests and sometimes even 50 overs games. Since the inaugural season of the IPL in 2008, the T20 format has grown leaps and bounds. Such is the popularity of the format that some countries have even gone for shorter versions. In India, other than the BCCI, many state associations have successfully incorporated T20 tournaments including Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and West Bengal. And why not? It is a format which with its slam-bang motto brings to the table, entertainment like never before.

It is because of this popularity of the format, Mahima Productions Ltd will organise the 1st MPL T20 Cricket Tournament at the Viney Marg Sports Complex in New Delhi on June 25 and June 26. Pradeep Gupta, Founder and Producer of MPL Says "No doubt the games will throw up a lot of excitement to the spectators as T20 is all about hitting sixes and boundaries, taking spectacular catches, effecting brilliant run-outs and bowling toe-crushing yorkers. It is a complete package that is simply irresistible. "

A total of four teams will be participating in the MPL T20 Cricket Tournament in which there will be prizes galore. The Winners of the tournament along with a huge trophy will get Rs 21,000 while the Runners-up will go home richer by Rs 11,000. However, the prizes do not end there. There will be separate individual awards for 'Best Batsman', 'Best Bowler', 'Best Fielder', 'Most Sixes by a Player', 'Man of the Match' awards for each game and finally a 'Man of the Series' prize. All these attractive prizes will naturally be huge motivation for players of all the four participating teams. The organisers of the tournament, Mahima Productions Ltd. will also be providing breakfast and lunch to all the participating teams and their support staff. There will not be any second chance for any team as the tournament will be played in the knockout format. Therefore, one crucial mistake may just turn the tide in the opposition side's favour. So all the players will be aware of this and will definitely put their best foot forward both with the bat and ball and as well as fielding.

The tournament will be played as per the rules and regulations mentioned by the organisers and in case of any dispute the management's decision will be final. So what are you waiting for... Get your coloured clothes ready, buckle up your pads, loosen your bowling arm and jump straight into the action. Who knows a prize may have your name written on it.

MPL's debut production, a bollywood film 'FUDDU', was released in October 2016. The film was a social-satire adult comedy. This was followed by co-producing some of the episodes of Savdhaan India (Life OK), Mariam Khan reporting Live (Star Plus) to name a few. They also produced under this banner is Raktanchal web series Season 1 for OTT platform MX player owned by Times Group. Mahima Productions Limited is a motion picture company formed by Pradeep Gupta who has been involved with Jagson Group of Companies since 1999. This story is provided by GPRC. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/GPRC)

