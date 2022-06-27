BSE, MACCIA join hands to create awareness on SME listing across Maharashtra

Leading stock exchange BSE on Monday said it has collaborated with the Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture to promote and create awareness in the state on the benefits of listing on its SME platform.

Through this partnership, BSE will provide intellectual and manpower support to enterprises registered with the Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture (MACCIA) to get listed on the BSE SME platform, the exchange said in a statement.

Also, BSE SME will provide training and capacity-building programmes to MACCIA officials. The exchange will appoint a nodal person as single point contact in Maharashtra for providing an end-to-end solution with respect to registration or listing on its SME platform.

Being the apex chamber and primary body of all associations, MACCIA represents the highest MSMEs in the state.

This pact will help the micro, small and medium industries in the state to get registered in the capital market and raise capital from the public capital market. BSE will also provide technical support to all the MSME industries in Maharashtra, Lalit Gandhi, President, Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture. ''Through this association, we continue our efforts in increasing knowledge and awareness of the benefits of listing on the exchange and raising equity capital. With the help of MACCIA, we aim to further reach out to the SMEs in deeper Maharashtra and help them to get listed on the BSE SME Platform,'' Ajay Thakur, Head – BSE SME and Startup, said.

With businesses becoming more connected and more companies willing to expand and grow exponentially to meet the demand of time and to keep up in this race of globalisation, BSE and MACCIA partnership will support startups and SMEs across the state to educate and encourage them in becoming a listed company without any hassle.

''Our vision and mission are to get the maximum number of startups and SMEs to be listed on the platform in coming years,'' Gandhi said.

Recently, BSE signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Federal Bank to promote the listing of SMEs and startups. Till date, 375 companies have been listed on the BSE SME Platform and have raised a little over Rs 3,997 crore from the market.

