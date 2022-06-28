Left Menu

Germany to support EU plans for 2035 ban on new fossil-fuel cars, says environment minister

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 28-06-2022 11:08 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 11:03 IST
Germany to support EU plans for 2035 ban on new fossil-fuel cars, says environment minister
Steffi Lemke Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany plans to vote in support of a European Union package that would effectively ban the sale of new cars with combustion engines from 2035, said the environment minister on Tuesday. "If the package includes what the Commission suggested, banning cars that emit carbon dioxide from 2035, then we will vote in support," Environment Minister Steffi Lemke told broadcaster ZDF.

Finance Minister Christian Lindner said at an event hosted by Germany's BDI industry association last week that the German government would not agree to the plan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lion in Vandalur zoo dies

Lion in Vandalur zoo dies

 India
2
Maha: IT professional held for repeatedly raping colleague in Pune

Maha: IT professional held for repeatedly raping colleague in Pune

 India
3
Sebi slaps Rs 12 cr penalties on 2 Sahara Group firms, Subrata Roy, others in OFCD issuance case

Sebi slaps Rs 12 cr penalties on 2 Sahara Group firms, Subrata Roy, others i...

 India
4
Persistent inflation likely to impact demand across categories, says TCPL Chairman Chandrasekaran

Persistent inflation likely to impact demand across categories, says TCPL Ch...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022