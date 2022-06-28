Lebanon banking association affirms its unity after criticism by member banks

Lebanon's bank's association ABL affirmed its unity and said it reiterated the necessity of Lebanon reaching a deal with the IMF in a June 27 board meeting, an association statement said Tuesday.

The ABL also called on the Lebanese state to shoulder a portion of financial-sector losses estimated at some $70 billion.

The statement follows criticism by several prominent banks of a recent ABL letter to the IMF in which it slammed an April draft deal with Lebanon.

