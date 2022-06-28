Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 2030 hours: DEL74 BIZ-LD-GST-TAX RATES GST Council removes tax exemptions on some items; states clamour for more revenue share Chandigarh: The GST Council on Tuesday approved changes in the tax rates on some goods and services with a view to rationalising the levy even as non-BJP ruled states set the stage for a possible confrontation with the Centre over the issue of a larger share in tax revenues.

DEL58 BIZ-LDALL ONGC-HELICOPTER ONGC chopper crashes into Arabian Sea, 4 dead New Delhi/Mumbai: A brand new Pawan Hans' Sikorsky chopper with 9 people on board crashed into the Arabian Sea, about 50 nautical miles from the Mumbai coast on Tuesday, killing four people -- including three ONGC employees.

DEL47 BIZ-LD-STOCKS Sensex, Nifty close marginally up amid recovery in global markets Mumbai: Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded from early lows to close marginally up on Tuesday following fag-end buying in oil and gas, IT and auto stocks amid a recovery in global equities.

DEL55 BIZ-LD-RUPEE Rupee tanks 48 paise to close at record low of 78.85 against US dollar Mumbai: The rupee plunged by 48 paise to close at record low of 78.85 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday, weighed down by persistent foreign capital outflows and a surge in crude oil prices.

\RDCM37 BIZ -PLI-3RD LD WHITE GOODS 15 more firms selected under PLI scheme for white goods New Delhi: As many as 15 companies, including Adani Copper Tubes, LG Electronics and Wipro Enterprises, with committed investment of Rs 1,368 crore, have been selected as beneficiaries under the PLI scheme for the white goods sector, the government said on Tuesday. BOM28 BIZ-2NDLD-\RPALLONJI -MISTRY Billionaire Pallonji Mistry dies at 93; Prez, PM pay tribute Mumbai: Billionaire Pallonji Mistry of the USD 5-billion Shapoorji Pallonji (SP) Group having its roots in the construction business died in the wee hours of Tuesday here.

DCM35 BIZ-AMBANI-RESIGN Mukesh Ambani resigns from Jio, son Akash made chairman New Delhi: Mukesh Ambani has resigned from the board of his group's telecom arm, Reliance Jio and handed over the reins of the company to elder son Akash, a step seen as succession planning by the 65-year old billionaire.

DCM61 BIZ-TAX-CRYPTOCURRENCY Buyer to deduct TDS on peer-to-peer VDA transactions: CBDT New Delhi: The income tax department on Tuesday said both buyer and seller will have to withhold taxes for transactions involving an exchange of one virtual asset for another.

DEL43 BIZ-GOLD-PRICE Gold rises Rs 52; silver falls Rs 60 New Delhi: Gold price in the national capital rose by Rs 52 to Rs 50,770 per 10 grams on Tuesday, according to HDFC Securities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)