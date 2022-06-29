Left Menu

Maha: Man killed, wife injured in building collapse in Thane district

A 52-year-old man was killed and his wife severely injured when a building collapsed in Kalyan town of Maharashtras Thane district on Wednesday, a fire brigade official said.The ground-plus-two-storey structure collapsed around 6.15 am, and the couple were the only residents of the building located in Rambaug area of the town, the official from the civic fire station said.

A 52-year-old man was killed and his wife severely injured when a building collapsed in Kalyan town of Maharashtra's Thane district on Wednesday, a fire brigade official said.

The ground-plus-two-storey structure collapsed around 6.15 am, and the couple were the only residents of the building located in Rambaug area of the town, the official from the civic fire station said. Firemen rushed to the scene and extricated the couple trapped in the debris, he said.

The body of Suryakant Kakad was pulled out of the rubble, while his 50-year-old wife, who was injured, was rushed to a hospital, the official said. It was not immediately known if the building has been declared dangerous and inhabitable by the civic authorities.

