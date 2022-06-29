Sri Lanka president: World Bank to restructure 17 projects to boost support
The World Bank will restructure 17 projects that it is already funding in Sri Lanka to expand financial aid to the crisis-struck country, Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa said on Wednesday
More World Bank assistance will follow after negotiations with the IMF are finalised, Rajapaksa said on Twitter https://twitter.com/GotabayaR/status/1542112224080105473, after discussions with the World Bank director for Sri Lanka.
