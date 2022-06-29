Left Menu

Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs arrive in Goa, check into hotel

The rebel Maharashtra Shiv Sena MLAs led by Eknath Shinde on Wednesday evening checked into a five-star hotel at Dona Paula near Panaji after arriving in the coastal state from Guwahati where they were camping for the last eight days.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 29-06-2022 23:55 IST | Created: 29-06-2022 23:49 IST
Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs arrive in Goa, check into hotel
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@ShivSena)
  • Country:
  • India

The rebel Maharashtra Shiv Sena MLAs led by Eknath Shinde on Wednesday evening checked into a five-star hotel at Dona Paula near Panaji after arriving in the coastal state from Guwahati where they were camping for the last eight days. The MLAs arrived by a chartered flight at Dabolim airport at 9.45 pm, and left for the hotel, 30 km from the Airport.

While media-persons were waiting at the departure point of the Airport, two buses ferrying the MLAs left through other exit which is usually used for cargo. The MLAs were taken to the hotel with a state police team escorting the two buses all along the way. There was also a strong police presence outside the hotel.

Mediapersons were not allowed to enter the hotel.

Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant visited the hotel around 10.45 pm. The political developments in Maharashtra, set off by Sena leader Eknath Shinde's rebellion, culminated on Wednesday evening with chief minister Uddhav Thackeray resigning ahead of a floor test in the Assembly.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lanka IOC provides fuel as government pumps go dry in island nation

Lanka IOC provides fuel as government pumps go dry in island nation

 Sri Lanka
2
NASA's Lucy team makes significant progress in deploying spacecraft's solar array

NASA's Lucy team makes significant progress in deploying spacecraft's solar ...

 United States
3
Two suspects dead, homes evacuated over potential bomb in Canada bank incident, police say

Two suspects dead, homes evacuated over potential bomb in Canada bank incide...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Walgreens shelves pharmacy Boots' sale as market turmoil hits dealmaking; Omicron sub-variants BA.4, and BA.5 make up more than 50% of U.S. COVID cases - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Walgreens shelves pharmacy Boots' sale as market turmoi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022