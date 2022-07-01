Left Menu

Rains pummel Mumbai; IMD predicts heavy showers in next 24 hours

The IMD Mumbai has predicted moderate to heavy rain in the city and suburbs, besides the possibility of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places for the next 24 hours from 8 am.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-07-2022 13:28 IST | Created: 01-07-2022 13:26 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday predicted ''moderate to heavy rainfall'' for Mumbai city and its suburbs and the possibility of ''very heavy to extremely heavy'' showers at isolated places in the next 24 hours. As per the official data, the island city received 179.13 mm rain in 24 hours till 8 am, followed by 140.58 mm in the western suburbs and 109.06 mm in the eastern suburbs. The suburban train services, which were badly affected on Thursday night due to waterlogging in several low-lying areas of the city and suburbs, have resumed normal operations with some delays mainly in the suburbs, officials said.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) G-North ward, which includes Dadar, Dharavi, Mahim, and Matunga, received the highest 238 mm rain, while G-South ward, with Worli and Lower Parel, got 208 mm rainfall, a civic official said. The IMD Mumbai has predicted "moderate to heavy" rain in the city and suburbs, besides the possibility of "very heavy to extremely heavy" rainfall at isolated places for the next 24 hours from 8 am. The Central Railway has claimed that the suburban services were running as per schedule.

Despite rains between CSMT-Thane and CSMT-Vashi sections, there was no waterlogging on the tracks anywhere and trains were running as per schedule, said Shivaji Sutar, the chief public relations officer of the Central Railway.

The Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking had diverted a few routes due to waterlogging in Sion area of the city, a spokesperson of the undertaking said.

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

