myTVS unveils Life360 app for customers

myTVS, a multi-brand car service provider, a part of Ki Mobility Solutions, has unveiled mobile application Life360. The app is a connected car platform that provides information on vehicle service, emergency assistance, accessories and insurance.

Claimed to be first connected car platform for aftermarket solutions, 'myTVS Life 360' mobile application would provide a range of services with transparency and value for money to customers, the company said on Friday. The membership is priced at Rs 4,999 for a three-year subscription which would be available from July 15, a statement from the company said here.

''myTVS Life 360 has many firsts to its credit in the automotive aftermarket. It is the first-of-its kind pan-India product that connects with the aftermarket eco system across 1,000-plus myTVS networks in real time for all their car care, emergency and repair needs,'' said managing director of Ki Mobility Solutions G Srinivasa Raghavan.

''myTVS Life360 is a total car care product that connects the customer with the vehicle and partners enabling him to enjoy hassle-free ownership and usage of his car. Along with the subscription of myTVS Life360, customers can gain access to the widest range of services at myTVS with cashback programme,'' he said.

The mobile application would also feature myTVS Vault allowing customers to store documents like insurance copies, licence, registration certification for easy access, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)