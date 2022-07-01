Left Menu

UPI transactions remain above Rs 10 lakh crore in June for second month in a row: NPCI data

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2022 17:05 IST | Created: 01-07-2022 17:00 IST
UPI transactions remain above Rs 10 lakh crore in June for second month in a row: NPCI data
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
UPI-enabled digital transactions remained above Rs 10 lakh crore in June for the second month in a row, data from NPCI showed on Friday.

However, it was down by nearly 3 percent from the previous month.

The transaction value under Unified Payments Interface (or BHIM UPI) digital payments in June 2022 stood at Rs 10,14,384 crore, down by 2.6 percent from the previous month, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) data showed.

The UPI-led payments during the month were in correspondence to a total of 5.86 billion transactions.

In May 2022, the UPI transactions were valued at Rs 10,41,506 crore involving total number of 5.95 billion transactions.

In April, the UPI transactions were worth Rs 9,83,302 crore through a total of 5.58 billion transactions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

