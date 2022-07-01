Left Menu

Log9 Materials showcases EVs for last-mile delivery at Green Vehicle Expo in Bengaluru

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-07-2022 18:40 IST | Created: 01-07-2022 18:40 IST
Log9 Materials showcases EVs for last-mile delivery at Green Vehicle Expo in Bengaluru
  • Country:
  • India

Advanced battery technology startup Log9 Materials on Friday said it has showcased a wide range of electric vehicles for last-mile delivery at the ongoing Green Vehicle Expo 2022 in Bengaluru.

The vehicles displayed at the annual event included two-wheelers, three-wheelers as well as four-wheelers, which are powered by the company's InstaCharged batteries, Log9 Materials said in a statement.

For the first time through its participation at the Green Vehicle Expo, Log9 has unveiled a new range of EVs for last-mile logistics across different EV platforms -- two-wheelers, three-wheelers and four-wheelers -- all of which are InstaCharged by Log9's RapidX batteries, the company said.

''The overall EV adoption in India today stands at 0.8 per cent, but the country has set goals to achieve 30 per cent EV adoption in the B2C sector and over 70 per cent adoption in the B2B segment by 2030. To achieve such ambitious goals, India needs to accelerate EV adoption through technologies made for India, and also, impetus on B2B electrification should be the go-to route to take,'' said Akshay Singhal, Founder-CEO, Log9 Materials.

''And keeping the same in mind, at the Green Vehicle Expo this year, we at Log9 are proud to be showcasing our complete range of vehicles for last-mile logistics and transportation along with the technology that makes our batteries 9x faster charging, 9x longer life, and most of all, the safest in the market,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 strikes near Luzon, Philippines –GFZ

Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 strikes near Luzon, Philippines –GFZ

 Philippines
2
Things get complicated for NASA's Mars Perseverance rover as it drills core samples

Things get complicated for NASA's Mars Perseverance rover as it drills core ...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Russia abandons Snake Island in strategic victory for Ukraine; Russia open to dialogue on nuclear non-proliferation, Putin says and more

World News Roundup: Russia abandons Snake Island in strategic victory for Uk...

 Global
4
INSIGHT-It's alive! How belief in AI sentience is becoming a problem

INSIGHT-It's alive! How belief in AI sentience is becoming a problem

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022