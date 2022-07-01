Log9 Materials showcases EVs for last-mile delivery at Green Vehicle Expo in Bengaluru

Advanced battery technology startup Log9 Materials on Friday said it has showcased a wide range of electric vehicles for last-mile delivery at the ongoing Green Vehicle Expo 2022 in Bengaluru.

The vehicles displayed at the annual event included two-wheelers, three-wheelers as well as four-wheelers, which are powered by the company's InstaCharged batteries, Log9 Materials said in a statement.

For the first time through its participation at the Green Vehicle Expo, Log9 has unveiled a new range of EVs for last-mile logistics across different EV platforms -- two-wheelers, three-wheelers and four-wheelers -- all of which are InstaCharged by Log9's RapidX batteries, the company said.

''The overall EV adoption in India today stands at 0.8 per cent, but the country has set goals to achieve 30 per cent EV adoption in the B2C sector and over 70 per cent adoption in the B2B segment by 2030. To achieve such ambitious goals, India needs to accelerate EV adoption through technologies made for India, and also, impetus on B2B electrification should be the go-to route to take,'' said Akshay Singhal, Founder-CEO, Log9 Materials.

''And keeping the same in mind, at the Green Vehicle Expo this year, we at Log9 are proud to be showcasing our complete range of vehicles for last-mile logistics and transportation along with the technology that makes our batteries 9x faster charging, 9x longer life, and most of all, the safest in the market,'' he said.

