Left Menu

Toll in Manipur landslide rises to 24, 38 still missing

The toll in the landslide at a railway construction site in Manipurs Noney district rose to 24 on Saturday with 38 people still missing, officials said.More teams were deployed at the site in Tupul to augment the search and rescue operations, they said.Army, Assam Rifles, Territorial Army, SDRF and NDRF are continuing the search operations at the site, a defence spokesperson in Guwahati said.Through Wall Radar is being successfully used, and a search and rescue dog is being employed to assist, he said.So far, 13 Territorial Army personnel and five civilians have been safely rescued.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 02-07-2022 11:23 IST | Created: 02-07-2022 11:00 IST
Toll in Manipur landslide rises to 24, 38 still missing
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The toll in the landslide at a railway construction site in Manipur's Noney district rose to 24 on Saturday with 38 people still missing, officials said.

More teams were deployed at the site in Tupul to augment the search and rescue operations, they said.

Army, Assam Rifles, Territorial Army, SDRF and NDRF are continuing the search operations at the site, a defence spokesperson in Guwahati said.

''Through Wall Radar is being successfully used, and a search and rescue dog is being employed to assist,'' he said.

So far, 13 Territorial Army personnel and five civilians have been safely rescued. Bodies of 18 Territorial Army personnel and six civilians were recovered, he said.

''Search for 12 missing Territorial Army personnel and 26 civilians continued,'' he added. The bodies of 14 personnel, including a junior commissioned officer, were sent to their hometowns by two IAF aircraft and an Army helicopter, the spokesperson said.

The body of one personnel was sent to Kangpokpi district in Manipur by road.

Full military honours were given to the deceased personnel at Imphal before sending the bodies to their destinations, the spokesperson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Whale of a fight: trapped whale freed in Arctic Norway

Whale of a fight: trapped whale freed in Arctic Norway

 Norway
2
Poland buys 32 helicopters from Italy's Leonardo

Poland buys 32 helicopters from Italy's Leonardo

 Poland
3
Toll fraud malware continues to evolve, says Microsoft: Here's how Android users can protect themselves

Toll fraud malware continues to evolve, says Microsoft: Here's how Android u...

 Global
4
Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes southern Iran -EMSC

Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes southern Iran -EMSC

 Iran Islamic Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022