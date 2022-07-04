PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 4

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- UK government to consult on cutting adult-child ratio in English nurseries https://on.ft.com/3R9Fo74 - Rolls-Royce reveals site shortlist for first small nuclear reactor factory https://on.ft.com/3aaYxFl

- ECB to discuss blocking banks from multibillion-euro windfall as rates rise https://on.ft.com/3acIxm8 Overview

- Britain's Department for Education said on Monday it would consult on plans to change adult-child ratios for two-year-olds in nurseries from 1:4 to 1:5, a move it said could decrease childcare costs by up to 15%. - The Rolls-Royce-led consortium seeking to become Britain's domestic nuclear energy champion has chosen its shortlist of locations for the first factory that will build a fleet of small modular reactors (SMRs).

- The European Central Bank (ECB) is looking at ways to stop banks earning billions of euros of extra profit from the ultra-cheap lending scheme it launched during the pandemic once it starts to raise interest rates later this month. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

