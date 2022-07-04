Left Menu

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 4

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Headlines - UK government to consult on cutting adult-child ratio in English nurseries https://on.ft.com/3R9Fo74 - Rolls-Royce reveals site shortlist for first small nuclear reactor factory https://on.ft.com/3aaYxFl - ECB to discuss blocking banks from multibillion-euro windfall as rates rise https://on.ft.com/3acIxm8 Overview - Britain's Department for Education said on Monday it would consult on plans to change adult-child ratios for two-year-olds in nurseries from 1:4 to 1:5, a move it said could decrease childcare costs by up to 15%.

Reuters | Updated: 04-07-2022 05:09 IST | Created: 04-07-2022 05:09 IST
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 4

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- UK government to consult on cutting adult-child ratio in English nurseries https://on.ft.com/3R9Fo74 - Rolls-Royce reveals site shortlist for first small nuclear reactor factory https://on.ft.com/3aaYxFl

- ECB to discuss blocking banks from multibillion-euro windfall as rates rise https://on.ft.com/3acIxm8 Overview

- Britain's Department for Education said on Monday it would consult on plans to change adult-child ratios for two-year-olds in nurseries from 1:4 to 1:5, a move it said could decrease childcare costs by up to 15%. - The Rolls-Royce-led consortium seeking to become Britain's domestic nuclear energy champion has chosen its shortlist of locations for the first factory that will build a fleet of small modular reactors (SMRs).

- The European Central Bank (ECB) is looking at ways to stop banks earning billions of euros of extra profit from the ultra-cheap lending scheme it launched during the pandemic once it starts to raise interest rates later this month. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on human bones; For pandas, it's been two 'thumbs' up for millions of years

Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on hum...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on human bones; For pandas, it's been two 'thumbs' up for millions of years

Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on hum...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific COVID shots could increase protection as boosters - EMA; U.S. orders 2.5 million more doses of Bavarian Nordic's vaccine for monkeypox and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific COVID shots could increase protection ...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Top seed Swiatek stunned by Cornet in Wimbledon third round; Golf-Casey latest to join Saudi-backed LIV Golf and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Top seed Swiatek stunned by Cornet in Wimbledon ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022