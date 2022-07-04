APSEZ cargo handling grows 8 pc to record 90 MT in Apr-Jun quarter

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ) on Monday said it has handled the highest-ever cargo in a quarter at 90.89 MMT (million tonnes) during the April-June period of this financial year, registering a growth of 8 percent on a year-on-year basis.

In June alone, the company handled the highest ever monthly cargo of 31.88 MT, registering a 12 percent year-on-year (y-o-y) growth, APSEZ said in a statement.

''This also marks the highest ever cargo handled in a quarter at 90.89 MMT (million tonnes) during Q1 FY23, which is 16 percent q-o-q growth, and 8 percent y-o-y growth over a strong Q1 FY22 that saw the post COVID volume surge,'' it said.

Coal volumes continue to show a strong recovery of 25 percent year-on-year (y-o-y). Other key segments that lead this monthly surge are crude (17 percent) and container (6 percent).

Key ports that helped drive this monthly volume growth are Mundra (21 percent y-o-y), Hazira (16 percent), Kattupalli & Ennore combined (38 percent), and Dahej (70 percent).

APSEZ is the largest commercial port operator in India accounting for nearly one-fourth of the cargo movement in the country.

Its presence across 13 domestic ports in seven maritime states of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Odisha present the most widespread national footprint with deepened hinterland connectivity.

