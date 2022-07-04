Aviva India appoints Asit Rath as CEO and MD
Private life insurer Aviva Life Insurance Company India has appointed Asit Rath as its Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director.
He will take up his role on July 11 and succeed Amit Malik who is leaving the business after 10 years, a release said.
Rath is currently the CEO of Prudential Myanmar Life Insurance and has 22 years of banking and insurance experience in India and Myanmar, it said.
Aviva India is a joint venture between Dabur Invest Corp and Aviva International Holdings Limited, a UK-based insurance group.
