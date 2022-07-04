British Foreign Secretary says Russians must be accountable for Ukraine war

Russia needs to help pay for the damage it has inflicted on Ukraine during its "appalling war" while Kyiv also needed help to revive its battered economy, British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss told Reuters on Monday.

"Russia needs to be held to account for this appalling war," Truss said on the sidelines of the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Lugano. "We are looking at options for the deployment of Russian assets."

Britain is looking at legislation to seize assets from people responsible for the war, Truss said.

