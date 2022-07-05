Left Menu

ASK Investment closes Rs 1,200 crore fund

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-07-2022 19:08 IST | Created: 05-07-2022 19:08 IST
Asset and wealth management company ASK Investment Managers on Tuesday closed a new fund with a corpus of Rs 1,200 crore.

The company said the commitment for the golden decade fund comes from 1,000 investors and 87 per cent of these investors are individual resident Indians, who mostly come from Mumbai and Delhi-NCR.

The long-only and close-ended category III Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) focuses on spaces where stronger growth may sustain for longer such as new private sector banks and speciality chemicals, the company said in a release.

To attract investments from HNIs (High Net Worth Individuals) and UHNIs (Ultra High Net Worth Individuals) for long term and consistent wealth creation, the company has limited the term of the scheme to four years without any restrictions of a lock-in period, it said.

