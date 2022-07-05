Left Menu

13 killed in road accident in Nepal

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 05-07-2022 22:07 IST | Created: 05-07-2022 22:00 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

At least 13 people were killed and 24 others injured on Tuesday in a bus accident in eastern Nepal's Ramechhap district, police said.

The passenger bus was on its way to Kathmandu from Sunapati when the accident occurred at around 10 am, they said.

As many as 24 people sustained injuries in the accident, according to the police.

Those injured are undergoing treatment at Dhulikhel Hospital.

The cause of the accident is not known yet. However, preliminary report says that the accident was caused by a brake failure.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

