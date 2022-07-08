Left Menu

Dr Reddy's Laboratories launches generic version of fesoterodine fumarate tablets in US

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2022 20:03 IST | Created: 08-07-2022 20:03 IST
Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd on Friday said it has launched its generic version of fesoterodine fumarate extended-release tablets used for treating overactive bladder in the US market.

The launch follows the approval granted by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), the pharma company said in a regulatory filing.

The company's fesoterodine fumarate extended-release tablets are available in 4 mg and 8 mg tablets, each in bottle count sizes of 30. These are the therapeutic generic equivalent of Toviaz, it added.

Citing IQVIA data, Dr Reddy's said the Toviaz brand had US sales of approximately USD 211 million for the most recent 12 months ended May 2022.

