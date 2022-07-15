Jewellery firm gifts soldiers 'commitment rings' to mark 75th year of independence

Pune-based jewellery firm Bonisa has launched 'EkIndia Mission' to gift soldiers 'commitment rings' made of silver, gold, diamond and soil from different states. The ring will be gifted to 7,500 soldiers this year to mark India's 75th year of independence 'Bharat ka Amrit Mahotsav', said a release.

As part of the initiative, 88 veteran soldiers at the Paraplegic Rehabilitation Centre (PRC), Khadki, were given the 'EkIndia Rings' at a ceremony on Thursday.

Sanket Biyani, partner of Bonisa (Sanbal Jewellery LLP), said: ''The 'EkIndia Ring' is made up of silver, which keeps us calm, gold, which symbolises 'Bharat', soils from every state of our country for unity, and diamond as everyone of us is a diamond.'' Biyani said that his company aims to give the ring to more than 7,500 soldiers this year. ''The ring is made of silver and 'Bharat' written on it is gold plated which symbolises India as 'sone ki chidiya','' he said, adding that the 'commitment ring' symbolises the unity of the country.

''I think commitment is not just limited to husband-wife or other relations. The commitment is to our country as well. So, anyone can gift this ring to our soldiers and be a part of this movement by visiting our website - www.indiaek.com - or can visit our Instagram account (Bonisabysanbal). Also, we aim at gifting it with the help of contributions of people,'' he added.

