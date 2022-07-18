One dead, another injured in road accident in Shimla

One person died and another was injured in a road accident in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla district on Monday, officials said. Two persons traveling in a car met with an accident at Dhochi Bridge in Rohru.

One person died on the spot, while the other sustained injuries, they said. The injured has been shifted to Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) in Shimla for further treatment, they added.

