Haryana Roadways to offer free bus rides to women on Raksha Bandhan

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 29-07-2022 16:25 IST | Created: 29-07-2022 15:48 IST
Image Credit: ANI
Haryana Transport Minister Mool Chand Sharma on Friday said state roadways buses will offer free rides to women on Raksha Bandhan next month.

The festival of Raksha Bandhan, also called Rakhi, celebrates the brother-sister bond and will be celebrated on August 11.

The minister said women, and children up to 15 years can avail the free travel facility from 12 noon on August 10 to August 11 on all ''ordinary'' buses of Haryana Roadways.

Sharma said the free bus rides on Raksha Bandhan were being offered for the last several years, buut had to be halted during the COVID-19 pandemic.

After a significant improvement in the Covid situation, it has been decided to resume this facility, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

