Southern Chinese tourism city Sanya imposes lockdown measures, restricts businesses

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 04-08-2022 06:21 IST | Created: 04-08-2022 06:21 IST
The southern Chinese city of Sanya, a tourism hotspot, imposed lockdown measures from Thursday in most parts of the city, ordering residents to reduce their trips outside to shop for daily necessities to once every two days and confining some strictly to their homes.

Non-essential venues must be suspended, said the city government late on Wednesday, in effort to curb a fresh COVID-19 cluster. Certain narrower areas in the city are allowed to keep their COVID-19 policy at normal level, the government said in a statement.

