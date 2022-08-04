Go First's flight to Chandigarh returns to Ahmedabad after suffering bird hit

Go First's flight to Chandigarh returned to Ahmedabad on Thursday after suffering a bird hit, sources said.

They said the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is investigating the matter.

Shortly after departing from the Ahmedabad airport around 6.15 am on Thursday, the plane suffered a bird hit that forced it to return, sources said, adding the Airbus A320 returned to Ahmedabad around 7.10 am.

Go First did not respond to PTI's request for a statement on this matter.

