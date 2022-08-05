Left Menu

Woman, 2 sons run over by train in UP

According to police, the accident spot is around 4.5 kilometers away from the familys residence and about a kilometer away from Anays school.The bodies have been sent for postmortem examination, they said.The circumstances in which the trio was killed are not yet clear.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 05-08-2022 18:08 IST | Created: 05-08-2022 17:53 IST
Woman, 2 sons run over by train in UP
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A woman along with her two sons were killed after getting hit by a train in Mahanagar area here on Friday, police said. While Madhu Bhushan Gupta (35) and younger son Amish (2) died on the spot, her other son Anay (8) was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries, SHO (Mahanagar) KK Tiwari said.

The woman's husband Sashi Bhushan told police that she left the home around 7 am to drop Anay to his school The trio was run over at around 8 AM by an Oscillation Monitoring System (OMS) train heading towards Gorakhpur for inspection, Public Relation Officer (PRO) of Lucknow division North Eastern Railway told PTI.

The incident occurred around 100 metres away from a manned railway crossing in Mahanagar, the PRO said. According to police, the accident spot is around 4.5 kilometers away from the family's residence and about a kilometer away from Anay's school.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem examination, they said.

''The circumstances in which the trio was killed are not yet clear. It will be too early to call the deaths an accident or suicide,'' the SHO said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chinese vessels, aircraft make multiple incursions over median line - Taiwanese source

Chinese vessels, aircraft make multiple incursions over median line - Taiwan...

 Taiwan
2
IndiGo to disembark passengers from three doors of aircraft

IndiGo to disembark passengers from three doors of aircraft

 India
3
China-Taiwan tussle may result in semiconductor shortage, says automobile dealers body

China-Taiwan tussle may result in semiconductor shortage, says automobile de...

 India
4
Here's why near-Earth asteroid Phaethon got the bizarre blue color

Here's why near-Earth asteroid Phaethon got the bizarre blue color

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022