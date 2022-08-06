George Cheriyan nominated to FSSAI advisory panel
PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 06-08-2022 21:45 IST | Created: 06-08-2022 21:45 IST
Food Safety and Standards Authority of India has nominated George Cheriyan as a member of its Central Advisory Committee (CAC) for three years. Cheriyan, currently director of Jaipur-based consumer advocacy group Consumer Unity and Trust Society (CUTS) had earlier represented in the FSSAI during 2014-19 and 2020-21, a statement said on Saturday. George was actively involved in the Eat Right India campaign and also in the campaign to eliminate industrially produced trans-fat from India.
