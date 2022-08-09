TV Today Network Q1 net profit falls to Rs 35 crore
TV Today Network Ltd on Tuesday reported a decline of 6.13 per cent in net profit to Rs 35.05 crore for the first quarter ended on June.
The company had reported a net profit of Rs 37.34 crore in the April-June period a year ago, TV Today Network said in a regulatory filing.
However, its revenue from operations was up 7 per cent to Rs 218.15 crore during the period under review as against Rs 203.88 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.
TV Today Network's total expenses were at Rs 181.88 crore, up 12.14 per cent in the June quarter of FY23 from Rs 162.19 crore last year.
Its revenue from the 'Television and other media operations' segment in the April-June quarter was at Rs 214.56 crore and Rs 3.59 crore from Radio broadcasting.
