Skye Air Mobility partners with Flipkart's pharma business division * Drone delivery firm Skye Air Mobility has partnered with Flipkart's pharma business division to deliver medicines by drones.

The collaboration kicked off with the launch of BVLOS (Beyond Visual Line of Sight) flights from the Flipkart Health warehouse in Baruipur in West Bengal to multiple Health Buddy OTC locations within Kolkata and its suburbs, Skye Air Mobility said.

Under the collaboration, Skye Air will operate on a trial basis up to 20 flights every day, each carrying up to 5 kilograms of medicines to be delivered from the warehouse to 10 such facilities till September 8.

*** Mumbai Airport organises joyride flight for 27 cancer patients * Mumbai Airport organises a special joyride flight for 27 young cancer patients over the city skies, sponsored by an NGO through the Cancer Patient Aid Association. The Star Air flight, chartered by Air Charter Service India (ACS), took the 27 children aged between 8 and 14 years up into the airspace surrounding Mumbai International Airport, the private airport operator said.

Accompanied by their family members and guardians, they were hosted by ACS at Terminal-1 of the airport and provided a range of special services, including surprise gifts before their first flight, it said. *** Benling India rolls out high-speed e-scooter * Electric two-wheeler maker Benling India has rolled out its high-speed electric scooter 'Believe' in the domestic market, priced at Rs 97,250.

With a swappable LFP battery pack, powering a 3.2 kW waterproof BLDC motor, the scooter has a top speed of 75 kmph. The LFP battery pack gets a micro charger and auto cut off system and it can be fully charged in about four hours, the company said.

Benling said it is expecting some 3,000 of these scooters to be ready for the roll out in a months' time, while another 9,000 units will be ready by November.

The company in technical collaboration with Japan's Zhushi Clubs Limited has been manufacturing its electric two-wheeler at its Manesar facility in Haryana since 2018. PTI IAS SHW

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)