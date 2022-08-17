Maha: Four wheels of express train come off track after it hits goods train; no serious injury
Four wheels of an express train going from Chhattisgarh to Rajasthan got off the tracks in Gondia district of Maharashtra after it hit a goods train from behind in the wee hours of Wednesday, although nobody was seriously injured, an official said.
Four wheels of an express train going from Chhattisgarh to Rajasthan got off the tracks in Gondia district of Maharashtra after it hit a goods train from behind in the wee hours of Wednesday, although nobody was seriously injured, an official said. The incident occurred around 1.20 am between Gudhma and Gondia railway stations, the official of South East Central Railway (SECR) said. ''Prima facie, the loco pilot of the express - Bhagat Ki Kothi SF Express (20843) - could not control the train, due to which it hit the brake van of a goods train that was standing ahead of it,'' a senior SECR official said.
''Due to the impact, four wheels of a coach of the express train got off the tracks. But no passenger was seriously injured in the incident. Only a few received minor injuries. One passenger suffering from anxiety was admitted to a hospital,'' he said. After being alerted, a medical relief train and railway officials reached the accident site, he added. Restoration work was carried out immediately, after which the express train continued its further journey, the official said.
