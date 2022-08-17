Left Menu

Govt working on providing trauma care to road accidents victims at nearest point: Aramane

The government is working on providing trauma care to road accident victims at the nearest point, Road Transport and Highways Secretary Giridhar Aramane said on Wednesday.There is a need to do many things on road safety, he added.

The government is working on providing trauma care to road accident victims at the nearest point, Road Transport and Highways Secretary Giridhar Aramane said on Wednesday.

There is a need to do many things on road safety, he added. Addressing the 'National Conference on Technology and Road Operation', Aramane said once an accident happens, providing medical facilities to the accident victims in the most efficient way is very important.

''We need to do several things on road safety... We are working on providing trauma care to road accident victims at the nearest point,'' he said, without providing more details.

According to recent government data, a total of 3,48,279 persons were injured in 3,66,138 road accidents across the country during the calendar year 2020, causing 1,31,714 deaths.

Aramane noted that economic growth happens when highways are efficient.

While pointing out that the largest number of complaints and parliament questions he receives is related to the quality of roads, the secretary said the use of technology is paramount in the design and construction of roads.

