Left Menu

Strides Pharma Science arm gets USFDA nod for generic naproxen sodium softgel capsules

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-08-2022 16:15 IST | Created: 18-08-2022 16:15 IST
Strides Pharma Science arm gets USFDA nod for generic naproxen sodium softgel capsules
  • Country:
  • India

Strides Pharma Science Ltd on Thursday said its wholly-owned arm, Strides Pharma Global Pte Ltd, has received approval from the US health regulator for generic naproxen sodium softgel capsules, used to treat pain or inflammation.

The approval by the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) is for naproxen sodium softgel capsules of 220 mg strength (over the counter), the company said in a regulatory filing.

It is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference-listed drug, naproxen sodium capsules, 220 mg of Bionpharma Inc, it added.

The product will be manufactured at the company's Bengaluru facility.

Naproxen sodium softgel capsules is a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug used to treat pain or inflammation caused by conditions such as arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, tendinitis, bursitis, gout, or menstrual cramps, the company said.

Strides said it is focusing on building a private label business in the US by leveraging its portfolio of products across soft gels, tablets, capsules and other formats.

The US over the counter (OTC) market for naproxen sodium softgel capsules, 220 mg, is approximately USD 100 million, the company said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rocket Lab provides more details about first private mission to Venus

Rocket Lab provides more details about first private mission to Venus

Global
2
Health News Roundup: Bill Gates, South Korea expand global health partnership; China reports 3,036 new COVID cases for Aug 16 vs 2,526 days earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Bill Gates, South Korea expand global health partnershi...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Bionic hand can be updated with new gestures, anytime, anywhere; NASA's giant U.S. moon rocket emerges for debut launch and more

Science News Roundup: Bionic hand can be updated with new gestures, anytime,...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Plaintiff in first Zantac lawsuit set for trial drops case; Russia's daily COVID cases cross 30,000 for first time since mid-March and more

Health News Roundup: Plaintiff in first Zantac lawsuit set for trial drops c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022