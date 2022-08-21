Nine injured in road accident in Amethi

A bus rammed into a stationary tractor-trolley on the Lucknow-Varanasi highway in Jagdishpur area, leaving nine passengers injured, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday night when the bus was going to Lucknow from Sultanpur, they said.

Community Health Centre, Superintendent, Dr Pradeep Tiwari said nine injured passengers were brought here and four of the seriously injured were referred to the Trauma Centre in Lucknow.

