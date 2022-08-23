Left Menu

Unichem Lab receives USFDA approval to market generic anticonvulsant drug

Unichem Laboratories Ltd on Tuesday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market its generic carbamazepine tablets, indicated as an anticonvulsant drug. The approval granted by the US Food and Drug Administration USFDA is for the abbreviated new drug application ANDA of Carbamazepine Tablets of strength 200 mg, Unichem said in a regulatory filing.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-08-2022 17:18 IST | Created: 23-08-2022 17:18 IST
Unichem Lab receives USFDA approval to market generic anticonvulsant drug
  • Country:
  • India

Unichem Laboratories Ltd on Tuesday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market its generic carbamazepine tablets, indicated as an anticonvulsant drug. The approval granted by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) is for the abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) of Carbamazepine Tablets of strength 200 mg, Unichem said in a regulatory filing. It is the generic version of Tegretol (Carbamazepine) tablet, 200 mg of Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corp.

The drug will be commercialised from the company's Goa plant, it added.

Carbamazepine tablets are indicated for use as an anticonvulsant drug and in the treatment of the pain associated with true trigeminal neuralgia, a condition that causes painful sensations on one side of the face.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New Webb images of Jupiter highlight planet's features in amazing detail

New Webb images of Jupiter highlight planet's features in amazing detail

 Global
2
Dietary allergies can be reversed in mice by targeting microbiome: Study

Dietary allergies can be reversed in mice by targeting microbiome: Study

 United States
3
WHO publishes first guideline for Ebola disease therapeutics

WHO publishes first guideline for Ebola disease therapeutics

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Congo health officials investigating possible Ebola case - WHO; Indonesia confirms first monkeypox case in citizen returning from abroad - ministry and more

Health News Roundup: Congo health officials investigating possible Ebola cas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022