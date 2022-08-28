Life insurers keen to have a second go at pure-play health segment

With the regulator IRDAI hinting at allowing life insurers to enter the lucrative health segment, the industry led by the leader LIC and its large private sector peers are keen to have a second go in the indemnity-based health space.

The life sector players such as LIC, private players like ICICI Prudential Life, HDFC Life, and Bajaj Allianz Life, among others, are unanimous in saying that all of them were offering health insurance before the sectoral regulator Irdai in 2016 abruptly asked them to stop selling new pure-play mediclaim health insurance policies. And so there is nothing that prevents them from re-entering the segment. Also, all of them continue to offer non-indemnity-based health policies even now. When contacted, Life Insurance Corporation said, they are actively reviewing the proposal from the regulator as health is closely aligned to their core business of life insurance and that there is nothing new in it for them as they have been in it for decades and also continue to offer a host of non-indemnity products. ''We're already offering a lot of long-term health protection and guaranteed health products. We are evaluating the suggestion that the regulator has made,'' chairman MT Kumar told PTI.

The chairman further said he does not think it will be difficult for them to offer pure-play health policies as they are already offering some of the health products in the fixed benefits segments.

Mediclaim policies, which are indemnity-based health plans and are annually renewed or sold with one-year validity are the best-selling health plans in the country. However, in 2016 the Irdai asked life insurers to stop hawking such plans. Life insurers since then have been allowed to offer only fixed benefit health plans.

Recently, Irdai chairman Debasish Panda said it was time life insurers re-enter the health vertical and mandated the industry to ensure that every citizen has a health policy by 2030. He also tasked life insurers to double their business by 2030 and one way to achieve the first objective is to allow more players into the segment.

However, later Panda clarified that no decision was made and that the regulator is evaluating the pros and cons of allowing life insurers to sell health insurance.

Currently, there are 24.50 lakh life insurance agents while general and health insurers collectively employ only around 3.60 lakh agents. If life insurers are allowed into health insurance, the number of agents will increase by 600 per cent, thereby increasing health insurance penetration significantly.

Industry watchers support the move saying globally life and health insurance are better aligned with life players and the move will help widen the reach of both. Moreover, life insurers already have the necessary infrastructure for distribution and policy servicing. They also argue that though regulations vary from country to country, composite insurance companies exist in many countries wherein, life insurers sell both life and general insurance products along with health covers.

ICICI Prudential Life said even today they've a large customer base of 2.63 lakh in the health space despite allowing most customers to port out following the regulatory ban.

''We are keen to re-enter health insurance as there's nothing new in it for us having been in the segment for many years before the abrupt ban in 2016 and that it perfectly gels with life business," NS Kannan, MD & of ICICI Prudential Life, told PTI.

The regulator had stopped us from selling new health policies in 2016 when we were very active in the segment. Since we know the business well there is nothing new for us and so we are keen to re-enter this segment as and when the regulator allows us. After all health and life go perfectly well and globally this is allowed, Kannan explained. Following the ban, ICICI Prudential had stopped selling individual health plans like hospital care III, health saver, cancer care and medi assure policies, but it still sells fixed benefits plans like the heart/cancer protect policy and it still services over 2.6 lakh customers.

Another leading life player, Bajaj Allianz Life also said they will look at the sector again as they know the business well having been in it for many years.

"We're keen to understand the direction this proposal will take. As a company we are well placed to serve the health insurance needs of customers. Over the years we've built robust processes and technology backbone to make us agile and be prepared to offer newer products in newer segments. Moreover, our extensive distribution network will allow us to be present where our customers are," Tarun Chug, CEO & MD of Bajaj Allianz Life told PTI. So by allowing life players to offer health insurance, the regulator will only be ensuring that there is parity among all those who are selling health covers and that the ultimate beneficiaries will be customers, he argued.

Similarly HDFC Life, which also had a large customer base before the ban, is keen to re-enter the health segment, its CEO and MD Vibha Padalkar had told PTI.

Life insurers have sold health insurance in the past. There are natural synergies there. Customers will benefit through one-stop solutions, more innovative products and access to services nationwide touchpoints through a life insurer's branches and partners.

The penetration of health insurance is nascent, and we can all play a part in improving the situation. The pandemic has made it very clear that health insurance is a necessity, Padalkar said.

According to S K Sethi of Ria Insurance Brokers, health savings plans by life insurers can be a good beginning as it gets tax exemption. It is a good idea which needs discussion among all stakeholders. Rushabh Gandhi of Indiafirst Life also said the industry is quite prepared to roll out as and when a decision is made. Life insurers already have the necessary infrastructure in terms of distribution coverage and policy servicing to offer these plans in the market.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)