ICICI Bank on Monday entered into a partnership with National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to launch RuPay credit cards.

The ICICI Bank RuPay credit card is available in the Coral variant of the bank's Gemstone series, which will be followed by Rubyx and Sapphiro variants soon, the private lender said in a release.

The partnership with ICICI Bank will provide a convenient, rewarding and delightful shopping experience to the users of this card, Praveena Rai, COO of NPCI, said. ''This partnership has combined the advantages of ICICI Bank Credit Cards with RuPay's exclusive offerings, providing enhanced benefits to customers. We will add more cards from our Gemstone collections to the family of ICICI Bank Rupay debit and credit cards,'' Sudipta Roy, Head- Credit Cards, Payment Solutions and Merchant Ecosystem of ICICI Bank, said. *** Paytm Foundation, UN Environment Programme join hands to set up AQAF * Paytm Foundation on Monday said it has set up an Air Quality Action Forum in partnership with United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP).

The forum, through stakeholder consultations, will highlight the efforts undertaken to mitigate the impact of air pollution in India, Paytm Foundation said in a statement.

''We all must come together to mitigate the impact of air pollution in India. The forum will work towards creating corporate champions. The air quality meters should become part of the Production Linked Incentive scheme,'' Paytm Founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma said.

