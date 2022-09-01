The 11th NextGen Payment & RegTech Forum Gathers International Payment & RegTech Experts in Athens!

The 11th NextGen Payment & RegTech Forum is set to take place on 21-22 September 2022 at the Marriott Hotel in Athens, Greece!

The 11th NextGen Payments and RegTech Forum is an inspirational gathering connecting leading decision-makers from across the entire Payments and RegTech community.

AGENDA highlights:

Payments and the Customer Experience (CX)

Where Can the Metaverse Take FinTechs?

Metaverse Opportunities and Challenges

Investment in Policy Management Technology to Develop Compliance Programmes

Payments As a Growth Enabler | Cross-Border vs Local Payments

PSD2 and Its Forthcoming Review

Enabling Consumerism and Driving Innovation

Augmenting Payment Experiences

Regulatory Technology Trends – What's Ahead?

New Technologies & Digital Inclusiveness

Buy Now Pay Later

The World of Digital Identity

Crypto Payments

What's Next for NFTs?

Digital Euro on the Blockchain

Review of EU Payments Regulations

Visit www.qubevents.com/npf-athens for the detailed Agenda insights

DISTINGUISHED SPEAKERS:

Join international Payment and RegTech leaders from global organizations such as:

Simonas Krėpšta, Board Member at Bank of Lithuania

Christian H. Luckow, SVP, Tribe Lead, Payments at Dankse Bank

Ceu Periera, Team leader, Retail payments at European Commission

Konstantinos Tovil, SVP at TBI Bank

David Bundi, Director at PwC Switzerland, Legal

Sotiris Syrmakezis, Co-Founder & CEO of Throo

Antonis Dragiotis, Group Chief Risk Officer iat Viva Wallet

Freddie Frith, Head of Financial Services at Clausematch

Makis Savvides, Director of Global Payments and Fraud at Wargaming Group Limited

Peny Rizou, Director of Global Payments at Etraveli

Gregorios Siourounis, Founder of Everypay

Constantinos Frydakis, Managing Partner at Confryd Business Consultants

Dovilė Arlauskaitė, Head of Payment Market Supervision Division at Bank of Lithuania

Akis Giouchas, Head of Technology and Operations at Optima Bank

Christoforos Livadiotis, Group Chief AML Officer at XM

Joanna Kozlowska, Head of AML/CFT Division at Eurobank

Georgios Galanis, Governance, Risk, and Compliance Expert

Ani Filipova, Co-Chair at Citi Women's Network, Payments Specialist, Board Member, Lecturer, and Speaker

Elie Beyrouthy, Chair of the Executive Board at European Payment Institutions Federation (EPIF) , Vice President, European Government Affairs at American Express

, Vice President, European Government Affairs at Sabine Dittrich, Ex-Head of Global Regulatory Intelligence at UBS

FORUM CHAIRMAN: Robert Courtneidge, Payment Expert

For more information on the speaker panel please visit: www.qubevents.com/npf-athens

SPONSORS:

Diamond Sponsor: TFI Markets

TFI Markets Platinum Sponsors: Clausematch, com

Clausematch, com Gold Sponsors: Everypay

Everypay Supporting Partner: Comply Radar

TESTIMONIALS FROM THE LATEST EDITION

"It is top-notch, always gathering the right people with the right teams" - American Express

"We are guaranteed a return on the investment from the event before we even arrive which is just something with any other event" – TruNarrative

"A fantastic event, very interesting, very timely, all the topics are current and hot. Very on the ball." – Bank of Cyprus

"This event has become a must come, must attend" – EBA Clearing "Engaged, growth opportunities and digitally focused" – Compliance Institute

The 11th NextGen Payments and RegTech Forum serves as the perfect platform to learn, network, and explore new business opportunities and meet the expert leaders in the Payments & RegTech world.

For information on how to get involved visit: www.qubevents.com/npf-athens or contact the Forum's organizers directly at info@qubevents.com

