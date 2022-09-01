The 11th NextGen Payment & RegTech Forum Gathers International Payment & RegTech Experts in Athens!
The 11th NextGen Payment & RegTech Forum is set to take place on 21-22 September 2022 at the Marriott Hotel in Athens, Greece!
The 11th NextGen Payments and RegTech Forum is an inspirational gathering connecting leading decision-makers from across the entire Payments and RegTech community.
AGENDA highlights:
- Payments and the Customer Experience (CX)
- Where Can the Metaverse Take FinTechs?
- Metaverse Opportunities and Challenges
- Investment in Policy Management Technology to Develop Compliance Programmes
- Payments As a Growth Enabler | Cross-Border vs Local Payments
- PSD2 and Its Forthcoming Review
- Enabling Consumerism and Driving Innovation
- Augmenting Payment Experiences
- Regulatory Technology Trends – What's Ahead?
- New Technologies & Digital Inclusiveness
- Buy Now Pay Later
- The World of Digital Identity
- Crypto Payments
- What's Next for NFTs?
- Digital Euro on the Blockchain
- Review of EU Payments Regulations
Visit www.qubevents.com/npf-athens for the detailed Agenda insights
DISTINGUISHED SPEAKERS:
Join international Payment and RegTech leaders from global organizations such as:
- Simonas Krėpšta, Board Member at Bank of Lithuania
- Christian H. Luckow, SVP, Tribe Lead, Payments at Dankse Bank
- Ceu Periera, Team leader, Retail payments at European Commission
- Konstantinos Tovil, SVP at TBI Bank
- David Bundi, Director at PwC Switzerland, Legal
- Sotiris Syrmakezis, Co-Founder & CEO of Throo
- Antonis Dragiotis, Group Chief Risk Officer iat Viva Wallet
- Freddie Frith, Head of Financial Services at Clausematch
- Makis Savvides, Director of Global Payments and Fraud at Wargaming Group Limited
- Peny Rizou, Director of Global Payments at Etraveli
- Gregorios Siourounis, Founder of Everypay
- Constantinos Frydakis, Managing Partner at Confryd Business Consultants
- Dovilė Arlauskaitė, Head of Payment Market Supervision Division at Bank of Lithuania
- Akis Giouchas, Head of Technology and Operations at Optima Bank
- Christoforos Livadiotis, Group Chief AML Officer at XM
- Joanna Kozlowska, Head of AML/CFT Division at Eurobank
- Georgios Galanis, Governance, Risk, and Compliance Expert
- Ani Filipova, Co-Chair at Citi Women's Network, Payments Specialist, Board Member, Lecturer, and Speaker
- Elie Beyrouthy, Chair of the Executive Board at European Payment Institutions Federation (EPIF), Vice President, European Government Affairs at American Express
- Sabine Dittrich, Ex-Head of Global Regulatory Intelligence at UBS
FORUM CHAIRMAN: Robert Courtneidge, Payment Expert
For more information on the speaker panel please visit: www.qubevents.com/npf-athens
SPONSORS:
- Diamond Sponsor: TFI Markets
- Platinum Sponsors: Clausematch, com
- Gold Sponsors: Everypay
- Supporting Partner: Comply Radar
TESTIMONIALS FROM THE LATEST EDITION
"It is top-notch, always gathering the right people with the right teams" - American Express
"We are guaranteed a return on the investment from the event before we even arrive which is just something with any other event" – TruNarrative
"A fantastic event, very interesting, very timely, all the topics are current and hot. Very on the ball." – Bank of Cyprus
"This event has become a must come, must attend" – EBA Clearing "Engaged, growth opportunities and digitally focused" – Compliance Institute
The 11th NextGen Payments and RegTech Forum serves as the perfect platform to learn, network, and explore new business opportunities and meet the expert leaders in the Payments & RegTech world.
For information on how to get involved visit: www.qubevents.com/npf-athens or contact the Forum's organizers directly at info@qubevents.com
