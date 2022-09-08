Famdent Excellence in Dentistry Awards honours Dr Praneeth Kumar

New Delhi [India], September 8 (ANI/SRV): Famdent, a premium publication on Clinical Dentistry based on international standards, recently organized its 9th edition of Famdent Excellence in Dentistry Awards at the JIO World Convention Centre. The vision of this initiative is to honour professionals in the dentistry industry for their outstanding achievements. Dr Praneeth Kumar, Chairman of Kothamas Dental Care Hospital in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, received the prestigious Famdent Indian Dental Oscar Award for the Clinic of the year category. He was recognised for his contributions towards Smile Design Treatments. The award was presented to him by the ex-president of the Indian Academy of Aesthetic and Cosmetic Dentistry, Dr Uday Shankar.

Apart from recognition for their efforts, Famdent gives the winners an edge over their peers and a platform to benchmark their achievements. The mission of the award ceremony is to boost the morale of the professionals toward better performance. Each year dentists from all over India are honoured in several categories. This is the 2nd time Dr Praneeth Kumar has achieved the Famdent Indian Dental Oscar Award. He won it previously in 2019 for the category: New Practice of the Year. The win motivated him to achieve more milestones, leading up to this significant accolade.

The jury comprised leading dentists in the country. Each year hundreds of applications pour in from all parts of the country. The jury assesses each application intricately before selecting the nominees for each category. The evaluation process of Famdent awards is extremely critical and is conducted over a period of 3 months. The judging process is done through several inspections such as services, the skill of the doctor, patient satisfaction, case results, and many more. The rigorous judging process makes the Winners true Stalwarts in their respective categories.

"I am delighted to have received this award. Smile designing using advanced technology & providing quality dental care is my passion. What drives me to work harder is the joy of creating beautiful smiles", signed off Dr Praneeth Kumar. This story has been provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/SRV)

