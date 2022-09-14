Left Menu

SEBI chairperson says every single policy it brings out is data-backed

Chairperson of capital markets regulator SEBI Madhabi Puri Buch said every single policy it brings out is totally backed by proper data.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 14-09-2022 09:54 IST | Created: 14-09-2022 09:54 IST
SEBI chairperson says every single policy it brings out is data-backed
Chairperson of capital markets regulator SEBI Madhabi Puri Buch (Image Source: FICCI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chairperson of capital markets regulator SEBI Madhabi Puri Buch said every single policy it brings out is totally backed by proper data. "We will rely on and be led by data. Every single policy that SEBI brings out today is backed by data," Buch said on Tuesday while speaking at the 19th Annual Capital Markets Conference 'CAPAM 2022', organized by industry body FICCI.

In her address, the SEBI chief highlighted its role which is to facilitate capital formation and added that nation-building is done by corporates and businesses. Buch also said that the regulatory body was fully appreciative of opportunities in India, and it is through technology that the country can achieve its goal.

Further, speaking about the need for more transparency, Buch said: "At SEBI, we follow a disclosure-based regime. This is our fundamental regulatory approach. We believe we exist for the capital formation of the economy. Unless trust in the system is protected, we will fail in our core objective. One of the most important aspects of trust-building is transparency. This is the important mantra for SEBI." She further reaffirmed her commitment to the process of consultation with the industry while pressing on the need to keep up with the pace of SEBI regulations.

"We need to manifest the spirit of partnership between SEBI and industry. Every action at SEBI is contingent on data and will be taken after recommendations from the advisory committee," Buch was quoted as saying by the industry body. At the conference, the SEBI chairperson launched FICCI's 'RegTech' initiative in partnership with TeamLease RegTech to facilitate end-to-end automation of all SEBI compliances. This will digitize compliance for companies to stay on the right side of the law.

The initiative is a state-of-the-art technology solution built to transform compliance across organizations. It allows tracking of over 2,000 SEBI compliances and auto-generation of select SEBI disclosures. Additionally, the platform has other features like end-to-end board meeting management, compliance document management, and the generation of compliance calendars. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. considers China sanctions to deter Taiwan action; Taiwan presses EU

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. considers China sanctions to deter Taiwan action; Taiwan pres...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. abortion clinic moves up the street to escape one state's ban; Fight against AIDS, TB and malaria bounced back post-COVID - but not enough and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. abortion clinic moves up the street to escape one ...

 Global
3
Several anti-cancer drugs, antibiotics to become more affordable

Several anti-cancer drugs, antibiotics to become more affordable

 India
4
Mysterious diamonds formed after a dwarf planet collided with large asteroid about 4.5 billion years ago

Mysterious diamonds formed after a dwarf planet collided with large asteroid...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022